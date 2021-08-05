A couple of months back, Riot Confirmed that they were working on a Mobile version of Valorant that is under development, we even covered a story about it. However, it looks like that the official mobile version of the Valorant might take some time to release, and other developers are all set to cash out on the opportunity.

NetEase is making a Valorant clone for mobile?

A couple of days NetEase launched an announcement teaser video of Project M , which you can have a look at below. If you have ever played Valorant, just a simple look at the teaser video is enough to tell that the game either takes heavy inspiration from Valorant or is simply a 'clone' of the game ported for the mobile platform.

It is for those same reasons that you will find heavy dislikes on the teaser video. Valorant fans have already accused the game of simply copying Valorant.

What is Project M?

When will Project M release?

Project M is the temporary title name of NetEase’s upcoming free-to-play FPS mobile game for tactical shooter fans. It is a 5v5 competitive FPP game set in the future sci-fi world. (Pretty much Valorant)Project M will be released both for Android and iOS users. But no details regarding the release date of the game have been revealed by NetEase. But knowing the past record of the developer, we are expecting it to release by the end of this year itself.

However, the developer has confirmed that they will hold many closed beta tests of the game, which is when you can grab yourself a chance to test it. You can join the official Facebook fan group to keep track of the latest updates of the game.

Final Words