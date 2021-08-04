As I mentioned on Monday, LaunchPad #5 kicks off next Thursday, and we'll be showcasing an abundance of wonderful games during our streams at 5-7 pm BST each day. In the lead-up, we're giving you a few tasters of what to expect, and today we'll be chatting about Akupara Games gorgeous-looking Behind the Frame.

It is an interactive tale that follows an aspiring artist who is close to finishing the last piece of her gallery submission. It promises an expressive story, told from the perspective of a passionate artist truly dedicated to their craft.

Through a series of paintings, sketches and puzzles, you will seek the missing colours for each piece of art that will give it the life it needs. Each painting you work on will have a story to tell, even if that's something as simple as a quick coffee or a much-needed breakfast.

The most striking aspect of Behind the Frame – as I'm sure you've noticed – is the game's art style. It won't surprise you to learn that the developers were inspired by the visuals found in Studio Ghibli works. It certainly looks stunning, which always helps make a game more enticing to play.

So, if you would like to learn more about Behind the Frame, make sure you tune into our LaunchPad streams on 12th and 13th August next week. Akupara Games' upcoming puzzle adventure is just one of the exciting titles we'll be showcasing. We'll also be featuring other unannounced games alongside updates to existing, well-loved games.

Behind the Frame is available to pre-order now on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its release on 25th August. It will be a premium title that costs $4.99. It's also heading to Steam if you'd prefer to play this game on your PC.