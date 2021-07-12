Time flies when you're having fun, and considering the width and breadth of mobile gaming, we've certainly been having a whole lot of fun since the last LaunchPad back in May. Well, would you believe it, there's now only a month left until Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #5, which will take place on the 12-13th of August, right here on PocketGamer.com.

Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #5 is going to be bigger and better than our previous entries because we've restructured it based on everything we've learned in our year of shows. We've streamed almost ten hours of reveals, new trailers and gameplay to you since our first LaunchPad in July 2020, with hundreds of millions of people seeing the events in one way or another. We were the first to reveal Pascal's Wager DLC, Moonlighter for Mobile and Catalyst Black, and we've worked with brands like Tencent, the BBC and many more in that time.

So what will be at LaunchPad #5?

We've already signed and confirmed over 20 partners who will work with us through the event, We'll be posting content all about the games throughout those days, but don't just check out the site during the day, make sure that you tune in for our two momentous streams. Those streams, each running from 5-7PM UK Time, will wrap up the day of news with a fantastic video presentation live on Twitch.

Each stream will recap and expand on some of our announcements from the day; we'll have gameplay, trailers, chatting and more. We'll also have more of our features and will even be inducting another game into the Pocket Gamer Hall of Fame.

How can you get involved with LaunchPad #5?

There are quite a few ways that you can stay up to speed with LauchPad. For a start, you can check out the Pocket Gamer LaunchPad hub , but as well as that you can do any (or all) of the below:

But, regardless of which of those you do, we hope to see you back here on August 12th for the first day of Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #5!