Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is a remake of the iconic first two games of the world-renowned Tony Hawk games that have graced consoles, PCs, and mobile devices for over 20 years. In some ways, it kind of came out of nowhere when the remake was announced.

With the first two games 20 and 18 years removed respectfully, there was a huge separation between the original games and the remake. When the new version came out, it was totally worth it, becoming the fastest-selling game in franchise history. It also won a few Sports Game of the Year awards too.

If you remember the OG games, then you may remember how popular they were on Nintendo 64. Well, with the remake, the game now is on the Nintendo Switch, giving gamers a fun, mobile option. No word on if the game could be ported to iOS or Android, but that would be cool. In the meantime, here are a few things to know about Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 on Switch.