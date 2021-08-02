If you are looking for the latest working Evil Hunter Tycoon Coupon Codes, then you have come to the right place. In this post, we will share a list of all active Evil Hunter Tycoon codes that you can use to get some free in-game items like gems, shiny coins and more.

List of Evil Hunter Tycoon Coupon Codes

CONGRATS4M : Redeem this code to get 5 Shiny Coins. (Expires on August 31, 2021)

: Redeem this code to get 5 Shiny Coins. (Expires on August 31, 2021) EVILUPDATE: Redeem this code to get 300 Gems. (Expires on August 6, 2021)

Here is the list of all working coupon codes,

Evil Hunter Tycoon coupon codes are time-limited and will expire in a few days, so make sure to use these ASAP. Also, make sure to enter the codes as they are written (including special characters, numbers, capital, and small letters) to avoid any kind of errors.

How to redeem codes in Evil Hunter Tycoon?

Open the game and click on the Setting icon on the top right side of the screen

Click on the ‘Coupon’ button. It will redirect you to the Evil Hunter Tycoon redemption centre

Now enter the code

Select ‘Evil Hunter Tycoon’ from the list of games

Now enter your User Code

A pop-up with your in-game details will pop up. Click ‘Confirm'

Now go to your in-game mails and collect the reward

That is all. This is the entire process of redeeming coupon codes in Evil hunter tycoon

What is my User code in Evil Hunter Tycoon?

A user code is just like your unique identification number. It’s basically your in-game ID. You can find your unique user code by going to the setting and clicking on the ‘User code’ button at the top left side of the menu.

That concludes our posts on Evil Hunter Tycoon redeem code. If you haven't yet downloaded the game, you can do so via Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

