EightyEight Games has just released a new game created during lockdown titled Infinity Island. Indie dev Luca Redwood (Smarter Than You, 10000000, You Must Build A Boat, Photographs) describes the charming title as “a free cosy incremental game where you relax on an island vacation and collect pets”, and it certainly does look like an inviting place to escape to after the horrors of 2020.

With its vibrant artwork, adorable critters, and relaxing soundtrack, Infinity Island lets players hang out on a totally chill island opening boxes that contain treasures you can collect. This delightful loot can be an unlockable card, a cool upgrade for your home, or a treat for your pets - because yes, there are pets.

You can hatch cute creatures from Fantasy Eggs, so if you’re lucky, you might just chance upon Rosefawn or Pokey (who believes that friendship is magic). Keep your pets healthy and happy, because if you shower them with TLC, they’ll drop money for you. Plus, you can build your island as actively or as low-key as you like, as Infinity Island can be a totally no-pressure game where you can collect coins idly even when you’re not logged onto the game (because who has the time these days, right?).

If you’re eager to get your hands on the fun and accessible title, you can download Infinity Island on the App Store and on Google Play to give it a go. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to know more about the dev’s other titles.

