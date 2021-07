The latest patch from worldwide hit PUBG MOBILE is taking things up a notch with its Mission Ignition update, transforming the classic Erangel into the gateway to the future. Tencent’s intense battle royale game boasts a bold and sleek new look for survivors to fight in, but exactly how has the massive version 1.5 update elevated the overall experience of the game?

We dived into the new improved Erangel to find out....

Want more? Check out our 116 other PUBG MOBILE articles!