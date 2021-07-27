It's another particularly busy week for Apple Arcade news once again. This week, we learned about two games heading to the service in the coming weeks alongside an explosive looking racing game that's arriving on Friday. Beyond that, there's an update for SMG Studio's SP!NG for fans of the game to get excited about.

Coming soon

On 27th August players will be treated to the beautiful looking action RPG Baldo. It promises a magical land to explore that's packed with puzzles and dungeons to plunder. Outside of that, there are multiple weird and wonderful characters to chat with whilst complete side and main quests.

Gameloft's Asphalt 8: Airbone will race onto Apple Arcade soon. It's proven a popular game over the years, partly thanks to an extensive collection of 240 plus official cars that include recognisable manufacturers such as Ferrari, Ducati, Lamborghini, McLaren, Bugatti, Mercedes, Audi, Ford, Chevrolet.

There's plenty of content to dive into as well, with over 50 tracks to race around, over 400 career events, 1500 car mastery challenges, six game modes and singleplayer content for those who prefer to race alone.

Launching Friday

Updates

Electric Square, the creators of Forza Street and Hot Wheels id, will release Detonation Racing this Friday. It promises an easy to pick and play racing experience that can be enjoyed solo, locally with friends or online. You can check out the embedded trailer below to get a feel for the explosive nature of the game. Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on SMG Studio will introduce a new theme to SP!NG called PARK L!FE. It will add 12 new characters, 18 levels and additional achievements to unlock.

The above games are either available now over on Apple Arcade or will be soon. It is a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page.