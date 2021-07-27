Are you tired of running out of claws? Then you have come to the right place, my friend. We will share a simple trick with you that will teach you how to get free claws in Claw Stars.

In Claw Stars, you play as an evolved spacefaring hamster who travels to different planets restoring buildings and rescuing creatures. Your spaceship is equipped with a giant claw you will use to gather gold to restore these buildings and rescue the aforementioned creatures. However, every time you use the machine, it will cost you a claw.

Generally, a player will have 24 Claws that will then refill over time. But the refill time is quite lengthy. You only get four claws in forty minutes. So you will find yourself out of moves almost every time you play the game for a bit.

Claws Star Free Claws via Redeem Links

We will update the list of redeem links daily because they are only live for 24 hours, so make sure you've bookmarked this page! Here is a daily free claws link for July 27th 2021

Note: Make sure the game is installed on your device before clicking on the link.

As soon as you click on the link, the game will automatically open. All you have to do is log in, and free claws will be automatically added to your in-game account.

Other ways to get free claws

When a player runs out of claws, a green advertisement button will pop up on the screen. If you click on that button and continue to watch an ad, you will receive a free claw. You can repeat it multiple times to gather more claws

There are chances to get free claws through orbs you collect, so prioritize picking up orbs then on gold, ruby, and ore if you need more claws

Completing a stamp collection will lead to massive rewards, including a lot of free claws

There are also a few other ways to get some free claws in the game, but it's not as easy as just clicking a button and getting the rewards.

So that concludes our post on Claw Stars - free claws and how to get them. If you are having some trouble progressing quickly in the game, then make sure to check out our Claw Stars tips and tricks post. It will definitely come in handy.

Claws Stars is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Players can download the game from Google Play Store or App Store.

