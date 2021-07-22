The dawn of the metaverse has revolutionized gaming forever. In today’s day and age, you can actually play to earn money instead of the other way around, and Gold Inc can help you do exactly that and more.

Sapphire Studios’ innovative take on mining IRL gold lets you reap the rewards of all your hard work with actual gold-backed cryptocurrency. And if that’s not reason enough to dive into this real-time-strategy title on mobile, here are a few more to prove just why the studio’s slogan is “Games With An Economic Impact”.

It’s not just digital

In terms of how we normally view our financial assets in life, Gold Inc shakes things up by letting players grow their net worth not just within the game but also outside of it. The revolutionary infrastructure that Gold Inc has built allows players to mine physical gold via the game’s gold-backed cryptocurrency called GoldBar, and that in itself is a unique and first-of-its-kind experience on mobile.

With this system, players can then easily convert their in-game Gold to Cryptocurrency or GXB, which is Gold Inc’s cryptocurrency built on the Apollo Blockchain.

A thriving market economy

Because Sapphire Studios is all about realism, the game features a live market economy that allows players to observe and analyze the constantly changing prices of resources. These price tags can shift day-to-day and hour-to-hour, so you’ll have to pay close attention to the market conditions with every passing minute.

Staying up-to-date on the fluctuations of the market gives you a better shot at the Weekly Competitions in order to nab the status of "Top Gold Miner". With this prestigious title under your belt, you’ll receive in-game loot and even cryptocurrency as well by the end of the week.

Investing and gaming in a single package

Of course, the mobile real-time strategy game is, first and foremost, an RTS-slash-MMO title, so players can not only build a real business but also engage in all-out war inside the game. You relentlessly have to call dibs on an untapped and unexplored mine, and the fight for the rarest resources and precious metals is fierce.

As such, you have to be fearless - mine gold and stake your claim on lands unapologetically. You’ll have to build realistic mining operations in the game, as well as manage equipment, prioritize allocations for fuel, recruit workers, enhance security, and so much more.

Be an NFT magnate

As you mine over 20 unique resources and maximize their worth based on usage, rarity, and trade value, you can upgrade your weapons and ammo and sell them to keep your business running. You can also trade in Gold Inc’s NFT shop in Q3 to boost your mining equipment and skins.

Remember: 100% of the gold that’s mined in the game is backed to GoldBar, so form alliances, improve your defenses, and be sure to keep your mining operations heavily protected from attacks mounted by other hungry miners preying on your gold.

Gold Inc is available for both iOS and Android devices. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, and you can find out more info from the official website.