Zynga has announced a new in-game multi-event for the ever-popular CSR Racing 2. It will see players testing their skills across numerous tracks across Europe, following the success of the America Series. It leaves the starting grid on August 12th and will run until October 29th. Plenty of time to get stuck in, then.

There is also a free car on offer, in-game that is, not a real one. Players can get themselves BMW M4 Coupe (G82) “M Performance” in the first of 11 events, which take place across three tracks. Each circuit in the event is based on various iconic locations, such as the Nürburgring, Germany and Matera, Italy. Through each event, players can unlock some recognisable cars, including Pagani Huayra R, which will be featured in the game for the first time.

The finale of the event will appropriately take place on the Nürburgring track. Here, players will stand a chance of winning a Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 EQ Performance. It will sport black livery, matching the style F1 driver Lewis Hamilton drives. As such, the in-game driver will wear Hamilton's black and purple helmet.

Discussing the inclusion of the car, Julian Widdows, Vice President and Head of Racing at NaturalMotion, the Zynga studio behind CSR2 said: “We share a passion for motorsports and racing games with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, making them the ideal collaborators for our Europe Series event.”

They added: “For the first time in CSR2 history, we are bringing an F1 car to our game that not only celebrates one of the world’s most iconic racing cars, but also lets players experience the power and performance of this car in-game.”

CSR Racing 2 is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

