It's looking to be a busy week for Apple Arcade fans. There's news about multiple games arriving on the subscription service this week and beyond, alongside updates to several of the titles that are already available. So, let's jump right into it.

Coming soon

N3TWORK will release a new spin on the iconic puzzler with Tetris Beat. It looks to fuse the classic gameplay setup with rhythm mechanics. That means it needs a good soundtrack, and hopefully, the likes of Alison Wonderland, GARZA, Hannah Diamond, Octo Octa, Dauwd and CINTHIE can provide that with their songs.

You will need to rotate and drop Tetriminos to the beat to build a combo chain and, ultimately, a highscore. However, if you'd prefer to enjoy the classic Tetris experience with a different soundtrack, then the Marathon mode might appeal to you more.

Next up, Monster Hunter Stories is joining the growing list of App Store Greats. If you're unfamiliar, it's an RPG that sees players taking on the role of a Monster Rider. Instead of hunting creatures, they form bonds with them that give the Monsties powerful abilities.

Arriving Friday 23rd July

Halfbrick Studios' beloved endless runner is heading for Apple Arcade this Friday. If you've not heard of it before, it sees you playing as Barry Steakfries as he equips various bullet-powered jetpacks and embarks on an obstacle-filled journey through a science lab.

Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector+ (App Store Greats)

If you'd prefer something a little more Zen, then you might enjoy Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector. As the name implies, it sees you collecting over forty varieties of cats before feeding them and watching them play with their toys. There are rarely felines to discover too, but you'll need specific items to entice them to you.

Though Skate City isn't a new addition to Apple Arcade, its latest update will drop on Friday and brings a lot of content with it. You'll now be able to skate through Tokyo, Japan, to celebrate the sport's inclusion in Olympics. We covered the impending update release, so check out that article for all the details.

Updates

PikPok's spy game's latest update introduces voice acting for each mission that the publisher claims are film-quality. Elsewhere, they have revamped the UI to improve the gameplay experience and introduced a new game mode called Score Attack.

Devolver Digital's narrative-driven idle game has a bunch of new content. You can now enjoy three new Legends told exclusively by the Wildling, with another two shared across all Storytellers. Meanwhile, there are over 700 additional unique encounters to encounter.

It's a big week for Mini Motorways outside of Apple Arcade. The game is now available on Steam and will launch for Nintendo Switch in Q1 2022. But there is new content for Apple Arcade fans to enjoy. It includes two new maps, roundabouts and the ability to capture GIFs for all the social sharers out there.

The above games are either available now over on Apple Arcade or will be soon. It is a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page.