PUBG Mobile might have been banned in India, but the PUBG craze has not stopped. Battleground Mobile India is basically the Indian version of PUBG Mobile and is hosting an eSports event titled 'Battlegrounds Mobile India series 2021' with a massive prize pool of INR 1,00,00,000 (around $135K USD).

If you are looking for more details about the Battlegrounds Mobile India series 2021, then you have come to the right place. Be it the prize pool, schedule, registration process, or anything else. We will tell you everything you need to know about BGMI India Series 2021.

Tournament Format

In-Game Qualifiers: It will be held from August 2 to August 8, and a total of 1024 teams will qualify for the next round.

Online Qualifiers: It will begin on August 17 and end on September 12, and the top 64 teams will qualify for the next round.

Quarter-Finals: The dates are September 16 to September 26, and only the top 24 will move up to the next round.

Semi-Finals: It will be held between September 30 to October 3, and only the top 16 teams will move to the finals.

Finals: It will begin on October 7 and end on October 10, and one team will take home the massive cash prize and the chicken dinner.

The tournament has been divided into five rounds.

Must know details about the In-game qualifiers

Every team that registers will have to play 15 matches with their registered team members. Matches will be played in normal lobbies. Krafton will automatically take the top 1024 teams' scorecard, and such teams will then be contacted and provided details about the other rounds.

Note: Registered squads can start playing 15 games from 2nd August IST onwards and have to complete all 15 matches before August 8.

Prize Pool

Only the teams that make it to the finals will get a share of the cash prize. The total prize pool of the tournament is INR 1,00,00,000 (around $135K USD). The top team that wins the tournament will get a massive prize of INR 50,00,000. (Approx $67K USD)

Furthermore, there are other cash rewards too. Such as for the overall MVP, most kills by a team, etc.

How to register for the BGMI India series 2021?

If you have taken part in any of the previous PUBG Mobile tournaments, you shall not face any trouble registering for the Battle Grounds Mobile India series, as the process is pretty much the same. But if you are new to the esports scene, then don't worry; just follow the below-mentioned steps to register for the BGMI India series:

1. Go to the official BGMI India Series 2021 website.

2. Click on the 'Register now' button.

3. Fill in the necessary details and submit the details.

That's it. Now starting from August 2, you can start playing the 15 matches alongside your registered teammates.

What is the minimum age to take part in the BGMI India series?

As per the rulebook, players should be a minimum age of 16 years to participate in the BGMI India series 2021. However, players between 16 to 18 years will be required to submit a consent letter from their parents or legal guardian.

So that concludes Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: Everything you need to know post. If you are taking part in the tournament, we wish you all the best.

