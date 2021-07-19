The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has just announced the release of its very first game - ITALY. Land of Wonders. Out now on iOS and Android, the charming puzzle game features over 100 levels to explore as players discover more about the beauty of the country.

ITALY. Land of Wonders lets you immerse yourself in Italy’s architecture, art, music, and culture. In order to spread awareness of the nation’s heritage, the game structures its puzzles in an engaging, easy-to-dive-into manner for all ages. It caters to a worldwide audience and features a bright and feel-good vibe (plus visually appealing aesthetics and a stirring original soundtrack) for an enjoyable and interactive experience.

Players will follow the tale of Elio, an old lighthouse keeper who’s responsible for lighting up the sun. You’ll take on the role of Elio’s assistant and will travel around Italy to collect 20 sparks that’ll make the sun shine.

“We are engaging with a younger audience with ITALY. Land of Wonders and it is our objective to engage people from all over the world and to get them interested in our country and its beauties, creating a sense of familiarity that can guide them, one day, to the actual discovery of our territories and our products,” says Ambassador Lorenzo Angeloni, Director General for Cultural and Economic Promotion and Innovation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“ITALY. Land of Wonders isn’t just an enjoyable mobile game – it’s a real Made in Italy product, skillfully mixing culture and technology. Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of our country: it’s an adventure accessible to everyone to help discover the beauty, the creativity, and the taste of Italy,” he adds.

ITALY. Land of Wonders is available to download from the official website.

