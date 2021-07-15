Every racing game has a long list of cars and this hit EA’s racing title is no exception. We decided to sort them into their own categories, and then rate the best cars in NFS No Limits! Note that the list is susceptible to changes and shifts as the game gets updated!

Need for Speed No Limits is a free-to-play racing title from Electronic Arts that was first released in September of 2015. It is available for both mobile platforms and supports IAPs from their respective app markets’ payment systems.

The Need For Speed series is popular due to its intense racing action and immersive graphics which help deliver a great gaming performance. On top of that, it features plenty of exclusive sports cars which is one of the reasons behind its huge popularity and player base.

In Need For Speed No Limits, the cars are broadly categorized into 6 types, which are Sports, Muscle, Street, Super, Classic Sports and Hyper. We will be dividing them into those categories and will then pick the best vehicles.

