Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! releases its jam-packed fourth season with Survival of the Fastest today. Season 4 sees the return of Nitros Oxide as Crash and Coco fight to save their lands in the latest update to King’s popular endless runner.

Nitros Oxide crashes into Season 4: Survival of the Fastest with all the Nitros Oxides from the multiverse, making Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! a truly wild and wacky experience. Nitros Oxide first appeared in 1999’s Crash Team Racing, only this time, he’s transformed three worlds into his home planet Gasmoxia. Players will need to best him and his henchmen as well as complete new missions every week to score precious trophies in the game.

Spin, swipe, and run through the new season as it features updated lands, new minions, plus exclusive rewards as well as themed Sports Day skins to make sure your cosmetics are on point. You can also compete on the updated seasonal leaderboard plus earn valuable skins and goodies from completing the Bandicoot Pass.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! is now available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. In case you’re not familiar with the game, the endless runner lets you smash through the nefarious Dr. Neo Cortex’s schemes as Crash and Coco to keep the peace between different dimensions. You can compete in time trials, do collection runs, or build bases throughout the Wumpa Archipelago.

To know more about the game and to stay updated on the latest developments, you can check out the official website.

