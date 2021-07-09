Eternal Fury, the turn-based RPG with SLG elements from R2Games, is launching a massive update that rewards players with cool in-game gifts and exciting new features. Patch 3.2.2 is offering players a Gift Code that will provide precious Soul Contracts plus lots of welfare gifts, and we’re giving it to you upfront: CS3GZP.

Along with Eternal Fury’s latest update comes the Hero Inheritance feature, which lets players exchange Character Levels between two heroes. This also includes Enhancement Levels, Warsoul Levels, and Talisman Levels, so newly acquired heroes can get a much-needed and welcome boost (and a legendary unit can retire, so to speak). Just be sure to check the lower level character’s level limit, because a level that exceeds this limit will make the higher-level hero’s EXP and Enhancement Levels disappear.

The latest patch will also introduce a brand-new hero equipment system, plus a World EXP Bonus just to spice things up a bit more. Finally, there will be a special summer celebration sometime in late July. While everything is all hush-hush at the moment - they obviously don’t want to spoil the surprise - you can expect lots of exciting stuff in store for both old and new players alike.

Eternal Fury is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. To stay privy to all of the latest updates about the game (and to be the first to know about that super secret summer shindig), you can join the community of followers over on the game’s official Facebook channel, or visit the official website to know more.

