A Good Case
When playing games like PUBG Mobile and other shooter-type games, one accessory that can be key is a good case. Now, you may already have a case for your phone or tablet. If you do, then great. However, if not, then definitely consider getting one.
For starters, it will be beneficial from a gripping standpoint. Remember, the device that you're playing on is also your controller. And when you use a controller, you want a great grip, right? The same goes for a good case as it makes things easier to hold so you can focus on your game.
They also can help prevent heating issues with your phone too which is always a great benefit. Interestingly enough, there are companies that do make cases that are mobile gamer-focused. Mobile Gaming Corps and Razer are two options that spring to mind.
Thumb Sleeves
One of mobile gaming's ultimate weapons is thumb sleeves. These little beauties tend to look like mittens for your fingers and thumbs (use them in the snow; why not?). Do you know how your thumbs start to get that cringe feeling when you slide them across the screen? It doesn't quite have that squeaky chalkboard sound, but in the form of touching it can be a weird sensation.
Well, these things help you avoid that, as your thumbs and fingers will slide across the screen smoothly during gameplay. This can be huge for games like PUBG Mobile, which requires fast-paced movement and quick fingers for pulling the trigger.
The nice thing is that, not only are these sleeves powerful but they're very affordable. So, you can definitely stock up on them. There are different kinds you can get but feel free to try one of each, or just see which one seems the best for your game.
Some Good Headphones
Headphones feel like they should always be a necessity for portable devices. We all love music, right? And what better way to listen to your favorite tunes than on your phone or tablet? But also, headphones are great for mobile gaming too.
I don't necessarily mean communicating with your squad in PUBG Mobile, by the way. Not everybody does this. However, having some solid headphones are helpful because, not only does it immerse you more into the experience, but it helps you stay on high alert.
If you can't hear any gunshots in the distance, then you probably won't know where your opponent is unless you look closely at the map. You'll be able to hear your surroundings much more clearly, and although this seems like one of those "No kidding, Sherlock!" tips, maybe not everyone will wear headphones when they play (which is totally fine too). Plus, headphones come and go, so it's always a good idea to make sure you have some that you know will last. Also, feel free to go wireless too if you want, as this could prevent you from accidentally pulling out the cord.
