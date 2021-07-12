PUBG Mobile is the pioneer of the Battle Royale genre. It's the game that really started all when PUBG released on the PC some years back. Since the mobile version has come out, it has taken a life of its own, surpassing the PC/console version in popularity, including in esports.

In fact, in 2020, PUBG Mobile was the highest-grossing game out there, raking in a whopping $2.6 billion. When playing a popular game, having good accessories for your phone or tablet/iPad can be very helpful. This not only applies to just PUBG Mobile, but to other games as well like Call of Duty: Mobile, Garena Free Fire, or Critical Ops.

Having accessories doesn't guarantee success, of course, but they can be useful in more ways than one. You might have these items already, but if you're newer to the mobile scene and diving into the aforementioned games just recently, then you might find this list helpful. Even if you're experienced, maybe you haven't thought about mobile gaming accessories. Well, here's a simple list for any mobile gamer to get accessorized and ready for battle.

