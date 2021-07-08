A3: STILL ALIVE’s latest update brings a “Fast Pass” premium option, a new PvP mode, an increased max level cap, and more upgrades to Netmarble’s dark fantasy RPG. Known as the Tower of Greed, the new PvP mode lets players climb the tower and fight for keys by duking it out with both monsters and other players.

A3: STILL ALIVE’s massive update also adds new regions like Lesca - The Frozen Fortress City - and the Serrod Ice Cliff Equipment Dungeon, as well as a new world boss to conquer: the Starving Kudrak. Meanwhile, the new Fast-Pass system will help facilitate main quests for players where levels are automatically adjusted to clear several quests in a jiffy. Reward packages will pop up in players’ mailboxes, plus free level-ups up to Chapter 19. There will also be Blue Diamonds that will support Fast Pass up to Chapter 22.

As for content upgrades, the Maximum Player Level is now bumped up to Lv. 180 along with new Lv. 170 and Lv. 180 Equipment. For those looking to upgrade their gear, the new Weapon/Armor Awaken, Convert Set for Weapons/Armors, and Accessories Tier 3 Awaken functions will have you dealing damage in battle as an unstoppable force in no time. Finally, there will be limited-time events to celebrate the new content, such as a 14-day Level-Up period for Fast Pass players and a Lesca 7-Day Check-In Event.

A3: Still Alive is available to download on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. It’s a free-to-play title with in-app purchases. If you’re not familiar with the open-world mobile title and want to know more details, or you’re simply eager to stay updated on all the latest developments, you can visit the official website.

