It has been a week since the Free Fire and Street Fighter V crossover event began. The campaign, titled “Free Fighter” is entering its final leg now so today would be a good time to start wrapping up all your challenges.

As we enter the final week, we near the peak of the crossover, so Ryan and Chun-Li are inviting players to unleash horror on their enemies. Players will likely have charged a heap of energy honing their abilities, considering the event began on July 2nd and all that’s left is to unleash it all and K.O your enemies.

This week brings even more in-game activities and content for players. From 10th July, you will get a chance to collect Ryu’s iconic outfit and wouldn't it be awesome to play Free Fire as Ryu? Don the classic battle-worn white karate gi, the red gloves and headband that flows with the wind. You'll also be able to hop into the battlefield and show off because you can unlock the Hadouken emote with the bundle. 100% Ryu. 100% K.O.ing your enemies.

That isn’t all though. You will also get a chance to add other limited-time Street Fighter V items to your Free Fire collection. And all you have to do for this is log in and complete some tasks. That’s right. Just log-in on July 10th, complete some in-game missions and activities and get chances to win a whole host of items like Pet Skin: SF Shiba and Pan- Street Fighter, the Ryu Backpack, and 5x diamond vouchers and much more!

The Free Fighter crossover event will run until the 18th of July. So make sure you hop on and finish all tasks. These iconic skins are something you do not want to miss!

Download Garena Free Fire for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

