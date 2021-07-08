The Red Bull Mobile Esports Open is returning for a fourth season, meaning the fourth year the competition has taken place. The latest tournament will feature League of Legends: Wild Rift and PUBG Mobile as headline games with other titles varying depending on the region, such as World Cricket Championship in India and Sri Lanka.

Thirty different countries will battle it out in the contest, which kicks off this month and will continue until December. It will consist of National and Regional qualifiers before progressing to the Finals. As always, the competition is free-to-enter and open to anyone interested in testing their skills in the mobile esports realm.

In addition to the national events, Season Four of the Red Bull Mobile Esports Open will also feature International Online Qualifiers and Regional Finals. These will take place in Europe, South East Asia and the Middle East. The games for these events will be Wild Rift in Europe and PUBG Mobile in South East Asia and the Middle East.

The tournament will look to build upon the foundations of Season Three, which proved fairly successful. Players from 28 different countries competed against one another, with over 60,000 people signing up to take part. The tournament began in May 2020 and culminated with a twelve-day Finals event that took place in a virtual Istanbul.

If you're interested in taking part in Season Four of the Red Bull Mobile Esports Open, you can head over to the official website for all the details. As for the games, League of Legends: Wild Rift is available now over on the App Store and Google Play, whilst PUBG: Mobile is also available for both iOS and Android.

