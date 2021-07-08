Have you ever played a puzzle game where your cursor seems to be missing, or a maze where the walls don’t seem to behave as they should? If you’re looking for something to break the monotony from the sea of puzzles on mobile today, HexaNeph Games’ Hint: It’s A Puzzle Game might just be the breath of fresh air you’ve been waiting for. Just why should you dive into this innovative take on subverting the puzzle genre?

Things aren’t always what they seem

Hint: It’s A Puzzle Game is not just another puzzle - there’s definitely no room for conformity here. The game features 27 levels of pure creativity, with out-of-the-box puzzles that’ll have you managing disappearing objects and toggling menu settings just to get to the bottom of things. No two levels are the same, so putting on your thinking cap isn’t just a matter of trial-and-error. You won’t need an internet connection here, either, so you’re free to rack your brain for the right solution anytime, anywhere.

Hints aren’t straightforward, thanks to Hex and Neph

Difficulty levels are beginner-friendly, but if you find yourself stuck and in dire need of a helping hand, Hint: It’s A Puzzle Game offers you two fully-voiced guides in the form of Hex and Neph. These two charming disembodied voices can be your conscience throughout the fun and quirky ride, providing you with two very distinct experiences at each level. Getting to know Hex and Neph’s personalities goes hand-in-hand with solving the puzzles, as they add flavour to the game and boost its replayability.

No pesky, intrusive ads to ruin your concentration

Easter eggs galore

Hint: It’s A Puzzle Game is a truly free game, with no intrusive ads or prompts that ask you to watch clips to continue or to skip through levels. With the absence of microtransactions, you can concentrate on the problem at hand with laser-like focus. Levels can be skipped with a function to review your stats upon clearing all stages, encouraging you to try again and beat your previous time (and maybe have a different voice guide you this time around).Handcrafted levels mean that each stage is painstakingly designed with creativity in mind, and there are tons of fun Easter eggs and humorous cultural references hidden here and there for eagle-eyed players to uncover. If you’re a bit of an explorer with a keen eye for what’s not immediately obvious, you’re bound to find immensely satisfying discoveries that’ll stump even the cleverest puzzle-solver. For instance, can you attempt to find the hidden ending and grab the chance to custom design a level of your own?

Hint: It’s A Puzzle Game is available to download on Google Play absolutely free of charge. Filled with non-traditional solutions to problems you may not think of at first glance, this bold, new title challenges the norms of what makes a puzzle a puzzle, with brain teasers that’ll get your gears turning along with two equally unconventional guides talking you through the whole thing.