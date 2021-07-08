Riot Games’ Sentinels of Light is a massive summer blockbuster event that runs across League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and VALORANT. Offering exciting thematically-linked experiences to players from these popular IPs, the event features a plethora of in-game activities - and a new trailer for it has just dropped.

Players can look forward to Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel - as Riot's first champion transcending all League-universe titles, he wields a sacred relic weapon against Ruination beginning July 14th for Legends of Runeterra, July 21st for Teamfight Tactics, July 22nd for League of Legends, and July 27th on League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the biggest additions to the five franchises during the event (running from July 8th to Aug 10th):

League of Legends

New "Rise of the Sentinels" story

11 new skins including Legendary Sentinel Vayne and event shop exclusive Unbound Thresh

Event-exclusive Ascended Pantheon Prestige Edition skin

Ultimate Spellbook

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Sentinels of Light in-game narrative experience

Sentinels of Light: Steadfast Heart comics series

An exhilarating AR experience where players can take the Oath of Light to become Sentinels

New in-game canon content featuring Lucian, Senna, and Akshan

New skins for Sentinel Irelia, Sentinel Riven, Sentinel Vayne, Ruined Draven, Ruined Miss Fortune, Ruined Shyvana

Legends of Runeterra (running from July 14th - Aug 10th)

An expansion featuring Viego and Akshan

“Declare Your Allegiance” Event Pass

Customization items that include a Sentinels HQ-themed Board and champion skins for Sentinel Irelia, Sentinel Diana, and Sentinel Riven to name a few

Teamfight Tactics (on July 21st)

New powerful Radiant Items

Radiant Blessings

New champions that include the Sentinels Origin and Akshan

New Set Pass

VALORANT

Themed weapon skin bundles

The Ruination Bundle is available on July 8th: Melee, Phantom, Ghost, Spectre, Guardian

The Sentinels of Light Bundle is available on July 21: Melee, Vandal, Operator, Sheriff, Ares

The Sentinels of Light Event will also feature the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, where players can support local nonprofits by purchasing charity bundles. You can also check out Riot’s official website to know more about the games themselves.

