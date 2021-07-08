Riot Games’ Sentinels of Light is a massive summer blockbuster event that runs across League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and VALORANT. Offering exciting thematically-linked experiences to players from these popular IPs, the event features a plethora of in-game activities - and a new trailer for it has just dropped.
Players can look forward to Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel - as Riot's first champion transcending all League-universe titles, he wields a sacred relic weapon against Ruination beginning July 14th for Legends of Runeterra, July 21st for Teamfight Tactics, July 22nd for League of Legends, and July 27th on League of Legends: Wild Rift.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the biggest additions to the five franchises during the event (running from July 8th to Aug 10th):
League of Legends
- New "Rise of the Sentinels" story
- 11 new skins including Legendary Sentinel Vayne and event shop exclusive Unbound Thresh
- Event-exclusive Ascended Pantheon Prestige Edition skin
- Ultimate Spellbook
League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Sentinels of Light in-game narrative experience
- Sentinels of Light: Steadfast Heart comics series
- An exhilarating AR experience where players can take the Oath of Light to become Sentinels
- New in-game canon content featuring Lucian, Senna, and Akshan
- New skins for Sentinel Irelia, Sentinel Riven, Sentinel Vayne, Ruined Draven, Ruined Miss Fortune, Ruined Shyvana
Legends of Runeterra (running from July 14th - Aug 10th)
- An expansion featuring Viego and Akshan
- “Declare Your Allegiance” Event Pass
- Customization items that include a Sentinels HQ-themed Board and champion skins for Sentinel Irelia, Sentinel Diana, and Sentinel Riven to name a few
Teamfight Tactics (on July 21st)
- New powerful Radiant Items
- Radiant Blessings
- New champions that include the Sentinels Origin and Akshan
- New Set Pass
VALORANT
- Themed weapon skin bundles
- The Ruination Bundle is available on July 8th: Melee, Phantom, Ghost, Spectre, Guardian
- The Sentinels of Light Bundle is available on July 21: Melee, Vandal, Operator, Sheriff, Ares
The Sentinels of Light Event will also feature the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, where players can support local nonprofits by purchasing charity bundles. You can also check out Riot’s official website to know more about the games themselves.
