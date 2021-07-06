Lumi Interactive has released a small sneek peek of the Decoration Update coming to its wholesome plant sim game, Kinder World, which is currently in beta on iOS and Android.

The Decoration Update for Kinder World is planned for release at the end of July, and it brings with it new ways to decorate the space your plants live in as well as how they’re arranged.

“Here are some behind-the-scenes looks at the upcoming decoration features. The questions of perspective, mechanics, item management, psychics - they’re all taking a lot of experimentation and consideration to try and get right,” writes Lumi Interactive’s Lauren Clinnick in a blog post on the Kinder World Kickstarter page.

“This image shows some of our super-rough concept approaches. See any items you love? They just might become available in the game, or something like it! We have lots of amazing plant decorations in the works with some of our amazing collaboration artists as well, different to growable plants. We truly can’t wait to hear what you think.”

More information on the release of Kinder World’s Decoration Update will be coming later this month. You can keep up with the development either on Kinder World’s Twitter page or the Kickstarter blog.

The Kinder World Kickstarter is complete! ?? You've blown us away with all your incredible love and support, we will have updates coming soon! In the meantime, we look forward to seeing you in-game! ???? ????Get the iOS and Android demo here:????https://t.co/zJTUzTti2p pic.twitter.com/WltgT3akI7 — ????Kinder World???? (@lumiinteractive) March 18, 2021

