There’s just something about low-poly graphics that somehow elevates the overall charm of a game, and Little Fin is no exception. Neutronized’s adorable underwater adventure helps you do your part in saving the seas by thrusting you into the point of view of a tiny goldfish. You’ll have to dodge other aquatic creatures, smash through rocks, and collect garbage across the coral reef to fight pollution.

If that sounds like it’s a bit too heavy a load and too big a responsibility for one tiny goldfish, don’t worry - you can gobble up smaller fish to power up your journey. In Little Fin, you start out as a pet fishy in a bowl on a boat, but a particularly bumpy wave chucks you out of the ship’s window and throws you overboard. I have to admit - seeing that low-poly Magikarp-esque goldfish get lost at sea in the embedded trailer below really made me gasp. How can I be that invested in a pixelated goldfish after having known it for just five seconds?

Solo dev Gionathan Pesaresi likely did that on purpose to hit you where it hurts, so you can get busy trying to save the waters from the wayward cans polluting it. The charming side-scrolling adventure also features a relaxing musical score, so discovering hidden passageways and swimming away from a giant shark won’t make you feel too pressured.

Little Fin is available to pre-order on the App Store ahead of its official release on July 7th. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. If you just can’t wait until the launch and you’re dying to know more about the game, you can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.

