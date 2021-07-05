This year's collaboration for the Alchemist Code features the main character from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, which is a TV series based on a popular manga. gumi Inc's new event will run from the 9th of July and last until the 28th of July, 2021.

New Summonable Characters in The Alchemist Code

Slime Rimuru Tempest (free unit)

Another three units that are summonable and include Rimuru Tempest, Milim Nava and Benimaru

Players will be able to recruit four iconic characters from the Monster Federation in Jura Forest, based on the show. These include:

Login Bonuses

During the event, you can get a tonne of rewards including 300x Crystal Apple, 150x Rainbow Ingot, 2x Rare Equipment, 10-Summon Ticket, Collaboration Unit Soul Shard Summon Ticket, and much more.

New Equipment and Gear

Rimuru's Sword of Tempest

Milim's Cape

Beniumaru's Katana

Collaboration Momentos

Open Up Towards Allies, a reminder for Rimuru of how much his friends trust him and; Impact of the Otherworldly Picnic, the Demon Lord Milim's delight.

Players will get the chance to use weapons from the TV show in the game itself. These include:Players will get a chance to obtain two 5-star That Time I Got Reincarnated as s Slime momentoes which can harness your unit's abilities.

The Alchemist Code Collaboration Quests

Rimuru Tempest (Slime) - Clear “Scavengers of Time and Space - Episode 1”.That Time I Got

- Clear “Scavengers of Time and Space - Episode 1”.That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime collaboration Soul Shards - Finish the Soul Shard quest.

- Finish the Soul Shard quest. Limited Collaboration Equipment and Gears - Clear the collaboration EX-Quest.Collaboration.

- Clear the collaboration EX-Quest.Collaboration. Enlightenment Materials and Limited Collaboration Titles - Clear the EX-Hell Quest.

- Clear the EX-Hell Quest. Increase the Alchemic Boundary of Collaboration Mementos- Complete the Vision Clear Quest.

Doing original collaboration quests gives you the chance to obtain That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime items.

Download The Alchemist Code now on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.