The ultimate card game Teppen, turns two and to celebrate this we have new characters from Breath of Fire and Monster Hunter Riders joining the game.

Teppen second-anniversary bonuses

Shiba Inu

Black Melynx

White Dress

Leopard Armor

Birthday gifts! Everyone gets a free Skin Pack Ticket which assures a previously unobtained skin. The new hero skins include:

You can obtain up to 50 Pack Tickets for TEPPEN's 2nd anniversary until 31st August, which include:

10 “Dragons of War” Pack Tickets

10 “Ace vs. The People” Pack Tickets

10 “A Dark Agenda” Pack Tickets

10 “The Battle of Amatsu no Kuni” Pack Tickets

10 “CORE” Pack Tickets

Dragons of War expansion

We also have a new expansion called “Dragons of War” which includes the characters Ryu, Nina, Garr and more! Strategise better with the new Quest ability which grants you a status increase and an Action Card when your unit gains a level.

Gifting Decks and Reward Packs

Bonuses for New Teppen Players

10 “Adventures of a Tiny Hero” Pack Tickets

10 “The Tale of Amatsu no Kuni” Pack Tickets

10 “The Battle of Amatsu no Kuni” Pack Tickets

10 “A Dark Agenda” Pack Tickets

10 “Ace vs. The People” Pack Tickets

Until 11th July, you will need only 1,500 souls for gifting decks. The Season Pass has dropped from 980 Jewels to 10 Jewels, quite the saving! The 2nd Anniversary Jewel Set 1 contains 4,900 Jewels, 8 “2nd ANNIVERSARY Pack 1” Tickets and a “2nd ANNIVERSARY” Icon. There are new anniversary packs coming throughout the event so keep checking!If you haven't played Teppen yet, now would be a perfect time. On top of the 50 packs you're getting, here's

Newer players who clear the campaign will also get up to 6,000 Jewels

New Battle Mode and Rotation

This will be introduced in August. Collect as many points as you can using all Card sets and exchange them for unobtainable Supplemental cards.

The rotation policy will now remove the "Haunted by Memories" card pack. Going ahead, a new card pack when added will replace the oldest one.

Teppen is a real-time card battle game available on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.

