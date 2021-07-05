The ultimate card game Teppen, turns two and to celebrate this we have new characters from Breath of Fire and Monster Hunter Riders joining the game.
Teppen second-anniversary bonusesBirthday gifts! Everyone gets a free Skin Pack Ticket which assures a previously unobtained skin. The new hero skins include:
- Shiba Inu
- Black Melynx
- White Dress
- Leopard Armor
You can obtain up to 50 Pack Tickets for TEPPEN's 2nd anniversary until 31st August, which include:
- 10 “Dragons of War” Pack Tickets
- 10 “Ace vs. The People” Pack Tickets
- 10 “A Dark Agenda” Pack Tickets
- 10 “The Battle of Amatsu no Kuni” Pack Tickets
- 10 “CORE” Pack Tickets
Dragons of War expansion
We also have a new expansion called “Dragons of War” which includes the characters Ryu, Nina, Garr and more! Strategise better with the new Quest ability which grants you a status increase and an Action Card when your unit gains a level.
Gifting Decks and Reward PacksUntil 11th July, you will need only 1,500 souls for gifting decks. The Season Pass has dropped from 980 Jewels to 10 Jewels, quite the saving! The 2nd Anniversary Jewel Set 1 contains 4,900 Jewels, 8 “2nd ANNIVERSARY Pack 1” Tickets and a “2nd ANNIVERSARY” Icon. There are new anniversary packs coming throughout the event so keep checking!
Bonuses for New Teppen PlayersIf you haven't played Teppen yet, now would be a perfect time. On top of the 50 packs you're getting, here's 50 more!
- 10 “Adventures of a Tiny Hero” Pack Tickets
- 10 “The Tale of Amatsu no Kuni” Pack Tickets
- 10 “The Battle of Amatsu no Kuni” Pack Tickets
- 10 “A Dark Agenda” Pack Tickets
- 10 “Ace vs. The People” Pack Tickets
Newer players who clear the campaign will also get up to 6,000 Jewels
New Battle Mode and RotationThis will be introduced in August. Collect as many points as you can using all Card sets and exchange them for unobtainable Supplemental cards.
The rotation policy will now remove the "Haunted by Memories" card pack. Going ahead, a new card pack when added will replace the oldest one.
Teppen is a real-time card battle game available on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.
