Teppen is hosting the 30_Minutes.Exe event as it celebrates its fourth anniversary

Capcom has launched the 30_Minutes.Exe card pack in Teppen right on time as the popular mobile card battler prepares for its fourth anniversary. It’s a race against time as the Mega Man Battle Network series is pitted against a digital doomsday clock. The universe needs saving once again, and characters from everywhere including Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, and Resident Evil will rise to the occasion.

Our story begins millennia ago when an ecological calamity forced the descendants of an advanced civilization to create Cyberworld. Peace didn’t last here either as chaos erupted in the R&D Hub of Den City following the reports of mysterious assailants who were sent to lay waste to the planet.

Cyberworld needs a saviour and that’s where RiCO from Mega Man X DiVE steps in as the protector of this world. It’s not a battle that can be fought alone so Ryu from the Street Fighter series and Lan Hikari and MegaMan.EXE from the Mega Man Battle Network series have been summoned. Together, they must deploy all the Battle Chips they have before the timer runs out.

It’d be an incomplete event without the addition of new cards and this update introduces four new themed ones – the Black Network Invader M. Bison, Purple Crimson NetNavi ProtoMan.EXE, Blazing NetNavi FireMan.EXE, and the Green Justice NetNavi MegaMan.EXE cards. The new challenges also unlock relics and player icons like the Bass.EXE.

While the battle to save Den City rages, Teppen is also celebrating its fourth anniversary. Players will receive Skin Pack Tickets that grant access to one of 28 different skins, 50 free card pack and core pack tickets, as well as a free season pass, and a lot of themed gear. In addition, players will also be able to get their hands on the exclusive EX Skin for Nergigante.

Celebrate Teppen’s fourth anniversary by downloading the game now for free.