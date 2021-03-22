Updated: Original list by Harry Slater, Updated by Jupiter Hadley on March 22nd, 2021.

What are the best card games available on the App Store? Well that's a good question, and I'm really glad you were wondering.

Because, you know, if you weren't you wouldn't bother reading this excellent piece of content that I've just written and I'd feel really bad.

Anyway, in this here list we're going to take a look at five of the very finest card-based experiences you can have on mobile. Some of them are based on real games, some of them are digital only, but all of them are really rather excellent.

So without further ado let's roll with the words. You can click on the links below to read our reviews and download the games. And make sure you check out all of our other board game stuff in Table Tap as well. Trust me, you'll love it.