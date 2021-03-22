Updated: Original list by Harry Slater, Updated by Jupiter Hadley on March 22nd, 2021.
What are the best card games available on the App Store? Well that's a good question, and I'm really glad you were wondering.
Because, you know, if you weren't you wouldn't bother reading this excellent piece of content that I've just written and I'd feel really bad.
Anyway, in this here list we're going to take a look at five of the very finest card-based experiences you can have on mobile. Some of them are based on real games, some of them are digital only, but all of them are really rather excellent.
So without further ado let's roll with the words. You can click on the links below to read our reviews and download the games. And make sure you check out all of our other board game stuff in Table Tap as well. Trust me, you'll love it.
Slay the Spire is one of my favorite CCG games out there. This is a deck-building roguelike, where you are able to draw cards from your hand and use them to defeat enemies, looking to make it deeper and deeper into the game. As you play, you will get opportunities to burn cards or power them up, which can further strengthen your deck.
There are also different characters in Slay the Spire, which have different starting decks and strategies for you to master.
You couldn't really write a list about card games without including Blizzard's massive smash. It's set in the World of Warcraft universe and it sees you throwing down cards based on characters from Blizzard's smash hit RTS and MMO series.
It looks beautiful, it's slicker than most things you've ever played before, Build decks based on classes from WoW, take place in a massive variety of events, and get to grips with the regular updates. If you're looking for the best, this is probably the place to start.
This one's a little different. It's a solitaire game that sees you trying to break into a dungeon and make it out with all the loot. It builds on the original Card Crawl mechanic brilliantly, adding new twists to the formula as it goes.
And it manages to do mobile stealth better than a lot of games that are actually about sneaking around. It's dark and broody and gorgeous looking, and if you haven't played it yet then you should definitely give it a look.
In Ascension, you are able to draw cards from a starter deck and use six random cards laid out on the game board. You can start collecting these random cards on the board by spending runes and adding them to your deck - finding bonuses like monster cards - that will give you victory points to help you get ahead in the game.
It's interesting as each player starts with a weak deck, and only through decision making and a bit of luck, can you create a deck well worth playing with - so make sure your decisions make sense!
Where most of the other games on this lift have some fantasy trappings, Star Realms takes it in another direction. It's set in deep space, and sees you building an armada of ships in order to defeat your opponents.
Of course the ships are represented by cards. There's a deep single player campaign and some really slick multiplayer as well. If swords and sorcery aren't your thing, then you might love the lasers and rockets on show here.