The Chipotle Challenger Series kicked off back in 2019 at DreamHack in Dallas, and has been a staple event ever since. The first series of the year took place in March, and now it’s back once again to challenge players to an all-out online brawl. And this tournament’s choice of game is none other than PUBG Mobile, the popular battle royale.

For this Chipotle Challenger Series, the format will feature matches between teams of 2 players, competing in a number of private lobbies of 32 teams each. The top 8 in each lobby will advance to the next round, and once all 3 rounds are completed, the top 3 scoring teams will go into the Grand Final.

Now this is where the real fun begins. In the Grand Final, the 24 teams that qualified will have to fight against 8 influencer teams, similar to how it’s been in the past for the Chipotle Challenger Series. The winning teams will earn a total of $70,000 in cash and other prizes, as well as free Chipotle entrees for an entire year.

Players can register for the tournament starting June 28th on the official page, so grab a friend and sign up for this summer’s Chipotle Challenger Series!

