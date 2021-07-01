Today, GAMEVIL and Com2uS has unveiled major updates for two of their popular sports games, MLB Perfect Inning 2021 and MLB 9 Innings 2021. These additions include extra modes, events, card grades and more.

MLB Perfect Inning 2021

In MLB Perfect Inning 2021 , players will find a limited-time game mode called All-Star Themed Challenge Mode that will run from today until July 19th. It will allow players to test their skills against All-Star teams from 2018, 2019 and 2021. Emerging victorious will net them SSS Grade Equipment Exchange Tickets and S Grade Boost Trainers.

Elsewhere, a new Honors Club Player Card Grade has been introduced to the game and will feature players who have had impressive careers. Finally, to celebrate the latest update, a Draft Maker Event will run from July 8th – 29th and players will receive a guaranteed Prime Legend Draft.

MLB Perfect Inning 2021 is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

MLB 9 Innings 2021

Meanwhile, MLB 9 Innings 2021 will host an All-Star Special 7-Day Check-In Event from today until July 25th. During this time, players can grab themselves a premium player back and a gold lottery ticket, among other rewards. Additionally, those who achieve seven check-ins will receive the All-Star Player Pack and Skill Change Ticket.

Beyond that, an All-Star Bingo Event will take place between 4th and 19th July. Players will earn tickets to participate simply by playing the game. The bingo board can be completed two times, and the rewards on offer will differ depending on the number of players who participate.

Finally, an MLB All-Star Game Special Event will start on July 13th. During this time, players will get All-Star Player Cards added to their roster.

MLB 9 Innings 2021 is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.