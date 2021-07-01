Swiss developer Blindflug Studios has announced that an expansion for their strategy title, Stellar Commanders, will be released for Apple Arcade and Steam tomorrow. It will be called Stellar Commanders: Friend & Foe and will introduce new features to the game.

The first of these new features is Friends Assembly. This will allow players to matchmake with their pals by simply sharing a code with them. From there, they can play together to unlock new units and rewards.

Beyond that, another new addition is Explorer's Path, a single-player story campaign for each of the game's three factions. Each story will see the factions making their way to two brand new planets and will consist of missions that mix up the rules to challenge long time players.

Finally, six new units will be added to the game, bringing the overall total to 60, meaning players can deploy a range of tactics in the heat of battle. Similarly, the expansion introduces 36 new skins and two maps called Grindill and Forseti.

If you're unfamiliar with Stellar Commanders, it is a multiplayer strategy game that is designed to be enjoyed in short bursts. Each round sees players given seven minutes to achieve victory before the planet explodes. There are a plethora of units to select from such as missiles, tanks, stealth generators and satellite weapons, among others.

Stellar Commanders is available now over on Apple Arcade, a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games that are available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page. Additionally, the game is also available on Steam, where it usually costs £6.19 but is currently reduced to £3.40