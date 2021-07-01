Among almost 400 hundred villagers in Animal Crossing, it has come to our attention that there is a large search volume for Animal Crossing Octopus. Well, that is totally justified because Octopuses are the rarest villagers in Animal Crossing.

If you're, somehow, unfamiliar, Animal Crossing is a social sim title that initially came out for Nintendo and later for mobile platforms including Android and iOS. Since its release, the player base is increasing in a remarkable way and the game is also evolving as new content is added to the games periodically.

In Animal Crossing Octopus is the rarest animal

Regarding the Octopus Villagers, basically, they are one of the rare species in the game consisting of only four animals. These fall into the categories of Jock, Normal, Cranky and Lazy.

The Octopuses are Inkwell, Marina, Octavian and Jocker. Each of them has its own unique skills and goals. But among all of them, you have most likely encountered Octavian as he is the most common octopus and a villager in-game.

Today, we will take a detailed look at all the octopuses in Animal Crossing. Also, if you are looking for the best villagers to try out in Animal Crossing then we've already got you covered, check out the link below.

Inkwell

If you spot a stylish Octopus wearing a Black Tee and focussing on bodybuilding, then that’s none other than. As he belongs to the Jock Villagers it is quite obvious that you will find him engaging in physical and sporting activities as these villagers are mostly found carrying out these hobbies.

Inkwell made his entry in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, the sim game from the Animal Crossing franchise that was released in 2012 exclusively for Nintendo 3DS. Apart from bodybuilding and other physical activities, Inkwell is also interested in catching bugs and fish.

Marina

is a pink coloured, kind and polite Islander in Animal Crossing. She usually prefers to wear a Red Aloha Shirt or Bubble-Gum Tee and sometimes a Dreamy Sweater. As a normal octopus villager, she is extremely good at tongue twisters. Moreover, she dreams to become a pharmacist in the future.

While dealing with Marina, make sure you don’t encounter villagers that are Sisterly or Cranky if you are not looking to create any sort of conflict between them. Apart from these villagers, Marina can get on quite well with others.

Zucker

Next, we have, the Cranky Octopus Villager also known as Takoya, a famous Japanese snack. He likes baton twirling and loves to wear a Flan Tank and a tee. Apart from his baton skills, his ambition is to become a professional chef someday.

As such, he usually talks about food. Beyond that, he likes to discuss superheroes and tales related to them.

Octavian

The last octopus on the list, Octavian is an aspiring fisherman whose only request is for you to build him a squid-showdown citadel. You wouldn’t like to mess withas he belongs to the Cranky group. The only way to get associated with him is by matching up his thoughts and decisions.

He is one of the notable villagers in the entire game as his name is derived from the first emperor of ancient Rome, Gaius Octavius. If you also like coffee with no milk and sugar then you will likely get along with Octavian.