Playing basketball in the streets may not be the safest thing to do right now because of the pandemic, but ALL9FUN’s Basketrio can at least satisfy your thirst for freestyle streetball on your phone. Now fully launched in North America, Basketrio makes good on its promise of pre-registration rewards for over a million fans who endured the wait.

Players can now show off their sick street style and crazy get-ups as Basketrio bounces into both Android and iOS devices. The fast-paced game isn’t just about playing ball - you can also master awesome tricks to boost your street cred, as well as level up basic abilities to rise up the ranks. You can customize your playstyle as you dominate the 3-on-3 half-court basketball matches.

To maximize your cool combos and flashy moves, you can use the Drive Assist feature that lets you execute move combos with flair. You can choose from a wide roster of unique characters, each with their own sets of abilities and talents. Then, take your pick from the multiple game modes, from 1-on-1 custom invite games to the tournaments of the Court Duel mode. There’s also a new Battle Royale mode that promises to redefine what a basketball game means.

If you’re curious to see what that’s like, you can browse through the game’s official website to know more. Basketrio is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

By the way, if you follow the game on its social media channels, you can apparently score not just tons of insider info but also secret rewards, so if you want to stay privy to the latest developments, it definitely can’t hurt to join the community on Facebook.

Looking for more sports titles? Check out our list of the top 25 best sports games for Android phones and tablets!