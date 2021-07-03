In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Lee Sin guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Lee Sin guide below:

Lee Sin's skills

Skill combos

Skill level-up order

Summoner spells

Runes

Items

Lee Sin, The Blind Monk is a unique Wild Rift champion that not only has a lot of mobility but also more than enough damage to be a top tier champion. From pro play in League of Legends to casual solo queue, Lee Sin has been a staple playmaking champion that is a favourite by many junglers (and top laners recently). In Wild Rift, however, he is most viable as a jungler.

You can quickly dash over walls, shield allies and kick opponents left and right, and if that sounds fun, wait until you play this champion! He's not easy to learn, but practice will more than pay off once you manage to get to grips with his kit. So, while it's not easy becoming the next Insec (the player that created the famous Lee Sin combo), you can learn, in time, to do some pretty neat plays with this champion.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Lee Sin skills

Flurry (Passive)

After Lee Sin uses an ability, his next 2 basic attacks gain Attack Speed and return Energy.

Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike (Skill 1)

Sonic Wave: Lee Sin projects a discordant wave of sound to locate his enemies, dealing physical damage to the first enemy it encounters. If Sonic Wave hits, Lee Sin can cast Resonating Strike for the next 3 seconds. Resonating Strike: Lee Sin dashes to the enemy hit by Sonic Wave, dealing physical damage based on the target's missing Health.

Safeguard (Skill 2)

Lee Sin rushes to the target position, shielding himself from damage if an enemy champion or monster is near the landing point. After using Safeguard, Lee Sin can cast Iron Will for the next few seconds. Iron Will: Lee Sin's next attack deals bonus magic damage and has omnivamp.

Tempest / Cripple (Skill 3)

Tempest: Lee Sin smashes the ground, sending out a shockwave that deals magic damage and reveals enemy units hit. If Tempest hits an enemy, Lee Sin can cast cripple for the next 3 seconds. Cripple: Lee Sin cripples nearby enemies damaged by Tempest, reducing their Movement Speed for 4 seconds. Movement Speed recovers gradually over the duration.

Dragon's Rage (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Lee Sin performs a powerful roundhouse kick launching his target back, dealing physical damage to the target and any enemies they collide with. Enemies the target collides with are knocked into the air for a short duration.

How to combo as Lee Sin

When it comes to combos, Lee Sin has a plethora of them. We probably won't be able to cover every single one of them, since most Lee Sin players will - at one point or another - develop their own play style and combo execution. Since he's such a mobile and versatile champion, you'll quickly discover what the best ones are for your own playstyle, from just learning the basics.

- How to do the Insec combo with Lee Sin

The famous Insec combo is basically Lee Sin going in and kicking an enemy from behind, towards your allies. However, there are a lot of variations to this combo. Let's check them out!

Standard Insec: Skill 1 (first cast on enemy) - Skill 1 (second cast, when you land on enemy) - Ward (place a ward behind enemy) - Skill 2 (to ward) - Skill 4 (ultimate)

In and out Sec: Skill 1 (first cast on enemy )-> Ward -> Skill 4 (ultimate) -> Flash -> Skill 1

Ladder Insec: Skill 1 on a target behind them -> hope while mid-air in Skill 1 -> Skill 4 (ultimate) - this is rather situational, and quite difficult too, but it shortens the duration it takes to cast the combo (once you master it)

It would be easier if you could check that out in a video, so check out Assassin Dave's Lee Sin combos showcase!

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

For Lee Sin, you want to max your Skill 1 first, then continue by levelling Skill 2, and finally Skill 3.

Keep levelling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 2, and lastly on Skill 3. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

: Deal 440 true damage (440 - 1100) to a large or epic monster or minion. Smiting monsters restores 70 HP. Slaying 4 large monsters upgrades Smite to Chilling Smite or Challenging Smite, which can target enemy champions. (+ the bonuses from Hunting License and Tooth and Nail from Smite, that charge once every 45s)

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Wild RIft Lee Sin - The best runes

Wild Rift Lee Sin - The best items

Boots

The best choice of Enchant is Stasis, Protobelt or Quicksilver.

is going to be your main choice of boots, but you can also go forin order to shorten the duration of crowd controls or. if the enemy has a lot of AD damage.

