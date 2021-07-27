Updated on: July 27, 2021

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Jarvan IV guide, you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Jarvan IV guide below:

is one of the few junglers in Wild Rift that has received his combo on to a single key. He has a powerful engage and crowd control kit that can be a great asset when looking to isolate targets, but also during team fights and battles for objectives. He's not extremely difficult to play either (in Wild Rift at least), since his main combo can be deployed by simply re-casting a skill. This not the case on PC League of Legends.

Now, when it comes to his actual strength, he's... pretty average. Of course, if he gets ahead, he could obliterate his enemies, but that won't be the case every single time. His ultimate will cast a wall around himself and his target (around his spear), but the enemies trapped inside can get out by using Flash. If they do that, J4 might remain stuck inside until it disappears.

In other words, his kit is powerful if you learn when to use his skills, and how to best take advantage of his mobility and crowd control. Otherwise, it could put you in some rather dire situations.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Jarvan IV skills

Martial Cadence (Passive)

Jarvan's first basic attack on an enemy deals bonus physical damage based on their current Health. This effect cannot occur again on the same enemy for a few seconds.

Dragon Strike (Skill 1)

Jarvan IV extends his lance, dealing physical damage and lowering the Armor of enemies in its path. Additionally, this will pull Jarvan to his Demacian Standard, knocking up enemies in his path.

Golden Aegis (Skill 2)

Jarvan IV calls upon the ancient kings of Demacia to shield him from harm and slow surrounding enemies.

Demacian Standard (Skill 3)

Jarvan IV carries the pride of Demacia, passively granting him bonus Attack Speed. Activating Demacian Standard allows Jarvan IV to place a Demacian flag that deals magic damage on impact and grants Attack Speed to nearby allied champions. Cast again to automatically cast Dragon Strike to the flag.

Cataclysm (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Jarvan IV heroically leaps into battle at a target with such force that he terraforms the surrounding area to create an arena around them. Nearby enemies are damaged at the moment of impact.

How to combo as Jarvan IV

- Skill 3 (first cast) -> Skill 3 (second cast)

There are a few combos that you can master for Jarvan, but most of them are situational, and they're not too difficult to get right either. You can follow the guideline below to get a better idea of how they work, and then master them yourself.

This is going to be your main all-in combo. With this skill, you can travel in any direction you want, and knock up the enemies you pass through on the way.

- Use Flash to reposition

You can also try casting this combo and Flash in quick succession to get to the backline or surprise enemies.

- Use Ultimate to trap enemies inside

The ultimate, Cataclysm, can work wonders at isolating enemies or zoning them off (or even closing an area off). Use this during team fights to give your team an advantage, and don't forget to use Skill 2 to buff allies and slow enemies down.

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 3

Level 2: Skill 1

Level 3: Skill 2

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

For Jarvan IV, you want to max your Skill 1 first, then continue by levelling Skill 3, and finally Skill 2.

Keep levelling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 2. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Wild RIft Jarvan IV - The best runes

: Deal 440 true damage (440 - 1100) to a large or epic monster or minion. Smiting monsters restores 70 HP. Slaying 4 large monsters upgrades Smite to Chilling Smite or Challenging Smite, which can target enemy champions. (+ the bonuses from Hunting License and Tooth and Nail from Smite, that charge once every 45s)

Wild Rift Jarvan IV - The best items

Boots

The best choice of Enchant is Stasis or Glory.

is going to be your main choice of boots in order to shorten the duration of crowd control, but if the enemy has mostly AD damage, you'll want to go for

