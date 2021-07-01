In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Vi guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from her skills and how to allocate them to her build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Vi guide below:

Vi's skills

Skill combos

Skill level-up order

Summoner spells

Runes

Items

Vi, The Piltover Enforcer is a powerful Wild Rift champion that is most often played in the Jungle. She has two hextech gauntlets that can really pack a punch, making her the perfect hands-on fighter. In terms of power, she's pretty strong, but not as much as your typical top lane fighter. She's mostly specialized in crowd control and debuffs, as her kit is designed to reduce the enemy's defense (and inflict knock-ups).

Vi is the ideal champion for beginners, not only because she is extremely mobile, but also because her skills are easy to land (point-and-click crowd control). That means with just a few practice games, she can be played in the jungle by anyone. Of course, to master Vi will take a little while longer, but she's still a very viable pick in low to mid elo.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Vi skills

Denting Blows (Passive)

Every third attack on the same enemy deals a percentage of their maximum Health, reduces their Armor, and grants Vi Attack Speed.

Vault Breaker (Skill 1)

Vi charges her gauntlets and unleashes a vault shattering punch, carrying her forward. The enemies she hits are knocked back and receive a stack of Denting Blows.

Blast Shield (Skill 2)

Vi gains stacks of Blast Shield when hitting an enemy with an attack or ability. Activating Blast Shield generates a shield that absorbs damage. At maximum stacks, Vi also gains Movement Speed.

Excessive Force (Skill 3)

Vi's next attack blasts through her target, dealing damage to enemies behind it.

Assault and Battery (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Vi runs down an enemy, knocking aside anyone in the way. When she reaches her target she knocks it into the air, jumps after it, and slams it back into the ground.

How to combo as Vi

- Skill 1 (towards the target) -> Flash (to close the gap) -> Auto-attack -> Skill 3 -> Skill 4 (ultimate) -> Auto-attack -> Skill 3 -> Auto-attack

Vi is pretty easy to play, and her combos don't require you to have a degree in rocket science (as it would be the case for Camille). Instead, you need to time the skills right, target the right enemy, and that's about it. Here is a full list of Vi's combos in Wild Rift:

This combo is the ultimate all-in Vi combo. It's designed to CC-lock the enemy and take them down, possibly with the help of another ally. You will typically engage with this combo, or start teamfights with it. It can also work wonders when ganking a lane, to leave no room for the enemy to escape.

- Skill 1 (in a different direction than the one you want to go to) -> Flash (in the direction you want to go to)

It might sound counter-intuitive at first but bear with me here. This combo can catch the enemy by surprise because they could see you charging your Skill 1 in a direction, but then you can quickly close the game with Flash when they're not expecting it. It's brilliant.

- Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 3 -> Skill 4 (ultimate) -> Auto-attack -> Skill 3 -> Auto-attack

This is similar to the first combo we've listed but without the use of Flash. It's simple, efficient, and it will lock down any target you've set your eyes on.

- Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 3 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 3 -> Auto-attack

This basic combo is what you'll use when ganking before you hit level 5, or during any fight (pretty much) before you get your ultimate.

- Skill 4 (ultimate) -> Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 3

This basic combo will lock onto your target and send you off in their direction, no matter if they use Flash or not. Once you've locked down on them, there's no escaping - it's the ultimate engage tool.

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

For Vi, you want to max your Skill 1 first, then continue by levelling Skill 2, and finally Skill 3.

Keep levelling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 2, and lastly on Skill 3. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

Wild RIft Vi - The best runes

Wild Rift Vi - The best items

: Deal 440 true damage (440 - 1100) to a large or epic monster or minion. Smiting monsters restores 70 HP. Slaying 4 large monsters upgrades Smite to Chilling Smite or Challenging Smite, which can target enemy champions. (+ the bonuses from Hunting License and Tooth and Nail from Smite, that charge once every 45s): Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

There are different items that can work well on Vi, depending on the matchup. For instance, against heavy AP team comps, you can go for Maw of Malmortius instead of Randuin's Omen or Dead Man's Plate.

Boots

is going to be your main choice of boots in order to shorten the duration of crowd controls inflicted on you and grant some more tankiness against magic damage. However, if the enemy has mostly AD damage, you'll go for

The best choice of Enchant is Stasis, Glory or Quicksilver.

Want more? Check out our 85 other League of Legends: Wild Rift tips, guides and walkthroughs!