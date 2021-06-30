In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Katarina guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from her skills and how to allocate them to her build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Katarina guide below:

Katarina's skills

Skill combos

Skill level-up order

Summoner spells

Runes

Items

Katarina, The Sinister Blade is one of the most beloved (and deadly) Wild Rift champions. She's a super squishy assassin, but one that instils fear into the hearts of many PC League of Legends players - and now she can do that on mobile too! Katarina is a powerful assassin, who can snowball relatively quickly. All she needs is a kill or two under her belt, and she can pretty much go 1v5 against the enemy team.

In other words, Wild Rift Katarina is one of the champions that you can easily climb the ranked ladder in any game if you learn to play. Well, up to a certain point (around Master or so), at least. And just like it is the case with many other assassin champions, Katarina can die as quickly as can she can kill. That means you'll need to think carefully about every move and decide what the best approach is depending on the situation.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Katarina skills

Voracity (Passive)

Whenever an enemy champion dies that Katarina has damaged recently, her remaining ability cooldowns are dramatically reduced. If Katarina picks up a Dagger, she uses it to slash through all nearby enemies, dealing magic damage.

Bouncing Blade (Skill 1)

Katarina throws a Dagger at the target that then bounces to nearby enemies before ricocheting onto the ground.

Preparation (Skill 2)

Katarina gains a burst of movement speed, tossing a Dagger into the air directly above herself.

Shunpo (Skill 3)

Katarina blinks to a location near a Dagger or unit, dealing damage to the nearest enemy. Picking up a Dagger reduces Shunpo's cooldown.

Death Lotus (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Katarina becomes a flurry of blades, dealing damage over time and applying healing reduction. Katarina is able to slowly reposition for a short time.

How to combo as Katarina

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

As we want to give you the best intel on how to combo as Katarina (and mostly because I'm not the most qualified assassin player), we'll keep the tradition going and pass the explaining over to Assassin Dave. He's got a quick Katarina combo guide that explains everything you need to know about her combos and when to best use them.For Katarina, you want to max your Skill 1 first, then continue by levelling Skill 3, and finally Skill 2.

Keep levelling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 2. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

Wild RIft Katarina - The best runes

Wild Rift Katarina - The best items

: Ignites target enemy champion, dealing 60-410 true damage (based on level) over 5 seconds and inflicting them with Grievous Wounds. (Grievous Wounds reduces healing effects by 50%).: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Itemizing for Katarina is purely situational. Sometimes you will make the most out of these items, other times you'll need Rylai's Crystal Sceptre. Decide what you need in each fight, and itemize accordingly.

Boots

is going to be your main choice of boots since you want all the life steal you can get on Katarina to help with sustain. Another decent option isfor the cooldown reduction.

As for the Enchant, your best bet is either Stasis or Quicksilver Enchant.

If you would like to check if Katarina is currently in meta, take a look at our Wild Rift Tier List!

Want more? Check out our 83 other League of Legends: Wild Rift tips, guides and walkthroughs!