Following the initial announcement at PAX East last year, Netmarble and Marvel Games have announced a host of details for their upcoming action RPG, Marvel Future Revolution. Alongside this new information, players can also pre-register their interest in the game on both iOS and Android.

Marvel Future Revolution promises an original storyline that begins with the creation of a Primary Earth after numerous Earths in the multiverse converge. You will play as an agent working for the newly created Omega Flight superhero team working to protect Primary Earth from dangerous threats. There will be eight Marvel characters to choose from at launch that include:

Captain America

Captain Marvel

Spider-Man

Black Widow

Iron Man

Doctor Strange

Star-Lord

Storm

Each of these characters will have an array of outfits to choose from, with more than 400 million combinations available per hero since you can mix and match different body, hand, legs and hair options. These costumes will include outfits from the history of the Marvel comic books, the MCU and entirely original threads designed specifically for the game.

As you might expect from a Netmarble game, Marvel Future Revolution will include a bunch of game modes for players to enjoy. You can expect boss raids, 10 v 10 matches, Special Operations and lots more. Additional content is, of course, expected post-launch and will introduce characters, content and even regions.

Discussing the game, Bill Rosemann, VP of Creative at Marvel Games said: “From the gleaming spires of New Stark City to the shadowed alleyways of Hydra Empire, players around the globe will be thrilled with the vast vistas waiting for them to explore in the wild open-world crafted by our friends at Netmarble.”

He added: “Whether you’re soaring through the skies as Storm or barreling through enemies as Captain America, players can live out their Super Hero dreams on an unprecedented scale filled with all the action, drama, humor, and fun that fans expect from Marvel.”

Marvel Future Revolution is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. The App Store lists the release date as September 30th, but this isn't official yet, so expect that to change in future.