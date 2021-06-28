Appxplore's upcoming casual arcade game, Claw Stars, recently hit one million pre-registrations, proving once and for all that hamsters piloting space ships is a winning formula. The game will release for iOS and Android this Wednesday, and we've got some in-game goodies to giveaway to some of our lucky readers.

Courtesy of Appxplore, we have 20 codes up for grabs – 10 for iOS and 10 for Android. These will net whoever wins one a Gem Pack that is worth around $10. This should give you a nice headstart on your intergalactic hamster collecting adventure.

How can you win one of these codes? Well, it's very straightforward. All you have to do is fill in this Google Form with all the required information and wait to see if you're a winner. The winners will then be chosen, at random, before the codes are given out after the giveaway closes at 5 pm UK time on Wednesday 30th June. Good luck if you decide to enter!

Claw Stars is available to pre-order now ahead of its release on 30th June on the App Store and Google Play. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Competition Rules

You must fill in all the details requested in the Google Form for your entry to be considered.

The winner will be contacted by email shortly afterwards.

The competition is open to readers worldwide.

Pocket Gamer's parent company, Steel Media, has the final decision, and no correspondence will be entered into regarding the winners of the competition.

The competition is not open to employees of Steel Media, Appxplore or any of their agents involved in setting up this competition.

By entering, you agree to these Competition Rules and Steel Media's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

The competition closes on Wednesday 30th June at 5:00 PM UK Time, and entries may not be accepted after this date.