If you’re looking for the best way to celebrate the scorching summer season with crustacean critters battling all around you, Crab War lets you do just that - and no, it’s not as weird as it may sound. Appxplore (iCandy)’s charming idle game lets you command and evolve a crabby army presented in vivid, adorable art - and this season, it’s all about summer fun in the sun.

Crab War, despite what its title says, isn’t all about fighting to be the last crab standing. Those cute crustaceans can also relax by the beach during their downtime, especially when they’ve got their beach gear all prepped and ready to go. The idle mobile title’s Summer Event lets you turn up the heat with the power-ups in the Super Bundle, as well as other sizzling in-game prizes.

For instance, you can keep your eyes peeled for the occasional Seafoam Butterflies on your screen, as tapping on them rewards you with Ocean Jewels. You can exchange these pretty discoveries for Conches, DNA genes, Gems, and Pearls. Plus, you can parade around the beach with the Creamy Cone Shell and the Tropical Fruity Shell to stay in sync with the season’s theme.

If you’re unfamiliar with Crab War, it’s an idle game where you keep pesky reptiles at bay to avenge your homeland with your swarm of crystal-infused crabs. There are more than 80 crabs to evolve with different powerful abilities to unleash on unwitting reptilian foes.

Crab War is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can check out the official website or join the community of fans on Facebook to stay updated on the latest developments.

