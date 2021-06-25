Teacher Simulator, Kwalee’s classroom-based hypercasual game, has surpassed 30 million downloads since its worldwide launch in November of 2020. The charming mobile title lets players experience the nostalgia of academic life as they manage a classroom of bright and eager kiddos in school.

Teacher Simulator partnered with the Marcus Rashford-backed charity, FareShare, earlier this year, and it has been steadily growing in popularity since then. It not only offers players a feel-good trip down memory lane with its lighthearted humour about marking grades and scoping out students trying to cheat, but it also helps players contribute to society IRL. Kwalee pledged 100% of the UK profits from the game during the FareShare collaboration to fight child food poverty.

“It’s great to see a game like this reaching so many players and still continuing to grow. That so many players clearly want to engage with new experiences like Teacher Simulator fills us with pride and confidence to keep making unique titles with a broad range of influences,” says Kwalee CEO David Darling. “Teacher Simulator, along with other hits from the year including Bake It, Object Hunt, and Blade Forge 3D, have proven the success of our transition to globally distributed teams and remote working in 2020.”

According to Head of Development Simon Platt, “We couldn’t have reached this milestone without the support of our amazing teams. They’ve worked tirelessly to bring you the kind of fun that attracts and surprises folks around us, so we feel humbled when news like this comes up. It always reminds us why we’re doing this and why making games is the best thing, bar none.”

Teacher Simulator is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Looking for more sims on your phone? Check out our list of the top 10 best simulation games for Android!