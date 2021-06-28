Train Early and Often
This kind of goes without saying but, it's definitely wise to train as often as you can. Doing so will help you build your attributes which can be key to your success. Training and building your skills is super easy. For example, in order to boost your speed attribute, you just need to run around randomly. Yup, that's right, so go ahead and run around in circles.
You can also hit some dummies with a wooden sword. This will, of course, boost your sword-wielding skills. Just keep on hitting them and watch the attributes rise. Oh, but make sure not to run out into the street (I bet you've heard that one from your parents before), because you'll be outside of the safe zone if you do.
When outside of the safe zone, other players can kill you, and early on, they can decimate new players in one or two quick hits. It's just another good reason to train enough before getting ready to fight. Follow the quests and see where things lead.
Utilize Your Powers
Much like in any fighting game, there aren't many things quite as cool as magical powers. Well, in Roblox's Anime Fighting, you can unleash some devastating moves. You won't start off with these right away so you'll need to train and do some quests before getting your first.
Luckily, it doesn't take too long to get and it's very easy to unlock. These moves deal moderate damage while just looking cool. However, just keep in mind that, maybe you want to save them for the right times as there is a cool-down period before they can be used again.
This shouldn't come as a surprise though. Any time you have powerful moves at your disposal, it would only be too good to be true if you can use them continuously. But, definitely remember that you have them, and use them when the time is at its best but don't be afraid to be a bit aggressive too.
Take a Look at Your Specials
So, we talked a bit about powers already in Anime Fighting in Roblox. Now, another thing that you can unlock is specials. These are extra powerful abilities that can be unlocked over time. These can deal some great damage when used properly.
This is another thing that you can unlock by completing quests and building up your character. There are different specials from different categories that can be earned. The variety is great, so you won't have a shortage of options once you earn them.
Once you collect more than one, mix and match a bit and see which ones benefit you the most. Mixing these along with your powers and melee abilities will make you a masterful anime fighter.