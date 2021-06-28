Roblox is an old game that has truly been rekindled in recent years. In fact, it's probably one of the biggest rises of an older game in history when you think about it. Releasing in 2006, the game has finally reached its peak, and has done so at the best time possible with the mammoth growth of gaming.

A huge reason for its popularity is the fact that it's on PC and on mobile, the most accessible gaming platform in the world today. It's also an extremely versatile game as, well, it's filled with other games, created by the community, and this includes Anime Fighting Simulator, one of their highly-rated games.

Anime Fighting Simulator is a great game if you're into the classic fighters that feature swords, powers, and other cool abilities. It throws a lot at you to start and can be slightly confusing, but once you start quests, you'll begin to get used to it. Here are a few other tips to prepare you for battle, young warrior and while you are at it, take a peek at our Anime Fighting Simulator codes!