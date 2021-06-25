1
Duskwood
Kicking off the list with a highly interactive mobile texting-based game, we've got a title that would bode so well in a TV show format that it's unbelievable it still hasn't been done. This small town mystery follows the story of a missing girl named Hannah, whose friends suddenly receive a text containing a number.
That's your number and without a clue as to who Hannah actually is, you're lured into the investigation. It's not difficult to imagine how such a game would be a massive hit crime TV show. With an actual cast of characters and various clues arriving at key moments, it will drive you towards the truth day by day (or episode by episode).
2
Argo's Choice
Another great title that could easily get a smart adaptation to TV would be Argo's Choice. The game already tells its story in a very compelling way, making the narrative something that you'll actually be interested in learning. If that wouldn't bode well on the bigger screens, I don't know what would.
If Argo's Choice would become a TV show, we could expect to see a story told on multiple timelines, while the main characters discuss all the juicy stuff in a pub to impress the beautiful bartender lady. Sounds cliche, but it's actually super intriguing, fun, and exciting! Oh, and let's not forget about ridding the underworld of crime.
3
The Banner Saga 2
A game that stands out through beautiful graphics and animations, The Banner Saga 2 would make a great TV show - an animated one at that, to retain its already stunning graphics. This adventure game encompasses exactly what people would be looking forward to in a great animated TV show - a great narrative, amazingly built characters, and a unique animation style.
Oh, and to stretch it, even more, it could also be a great history show that could let us glimpse into the lives of the Vikings, and much more. If we're not on the same page on this, then you better start playing The Banner Saga right away - you'll see where I'm coming from with this!
4
Genshin Impact
In the massive hit that is Genshin Impact, miHoYo managed to add so much more than just simple game elements. They managed to create an entire world - a universe if you may - in the world of Teyvat, where nothing is too impossible. It's really not too difficult to imagine an animated TV show, similar to Castlevania or Death Note (yes, I mean an 'anime') that would tell us more about this mystical world.
There could be various character arcs like it was the case for Naruto (with the character fillers before any major 'battle') or an entire story that precedes the game, one that could serve as an intro. It's easy to imagine Genshin Impact - the TV show being as amazing as Made in Abyss in terms of adventure quality, or even better!
5
Don't Starve
We're all familiar with Survivor (the TV show) in one way or another - there have been countless names in the franchise from individual countries, but none quite had an animation approach. And if Don't Starve received a TV show, it would most certainly follow something like that.
There would be your main character, Wilson, who finds himself stranded somewhere - where? we don't know yet - and the first thing he does is try to make a fire to survive the night. It could be spooky, intense, and why not, even a little horror. And if we could get Tim Burton to animate it, it'd most certainly be a massive hit.
6
Life is Strange
Life is Strange is already pretty close to a movie in the way it tells the story of the game, but it doesn't exactly expand on why things happen the way they do. A TV show would let us see much more elements from Max's point of view and probably make for something extremely compelling story-wise (a few episodes, maybe even seasons).
If you've played Life is Strange, you already know that you'd like more - which is why there are many more titles in the series. But with a TV show, there is so much more that could be accomplished. And if the cast would be as charming as the characters in the game, it'll be a winner.
7
Onmyoji
A title that has fascinated me and many other players the moment we opened the game, Onmyoji has a very particular style. The animations are done in such a detailed manner that you'll most likely believe the game came out yesterday - when, in fact, it came out years ago (in 2016). Now let's think back to Onmyoji: The Card Game and the stunning animations there - wouldn't that make for a charming TV show?
If a similar animation style would be followed, Onmyoji: The TV Show would quickly become a massive success. We could see a story similar to Naruto or The Seven Deadly Sins, where we encounter various characters as the narrative advances, or not. It's all just speculation, but I'm confident it would be unique.
8
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
Riot's latest creation is actually a story-telling RPG, where we find out much of the story of Runeterra and the champions we all know and love from League of Legends. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, Steam, and other consoles, and it's something that has caught the eyes of many.
While it is a story-driven game, wouldn't it be nice to get an actual League of Legends animated TV show too? There has been some talk about a League of Legends animation called Arcane, and it's even been announced (kind of) - but until we get something concrete, we can't exactly shake off the feeling that we'd like to see more of this universe, and not just in the stories told by Necrit.
