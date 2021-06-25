Punishing: Gray Raven, the cyberpunk RPG set in a stunning post-apocalyptic world, is now open for pre-registration for both Android and iOS. Players who pre-register for Kuro Game’s stylish title will receive tons of rewards when the game officially launches sometime in July.

After the massive success of its recent Closed Beta Test, Punishing: Gray Raven is now improving localization upgrades to offer the best, most seamless gameplay experience for eager fans. Commandants will need all the help they can get in order to repel the deadly Corrupted that have overrun the planet, and with the pre-registration rewards, players can properly buff up their battle prowess for the fight ahead.

Everyone who pre-registers can take their pick from one of five high-tier Constructs not just from the elite Gray Raven squad: Liv - Luminance (Support Type), Karenina - Ember (Attacker Type), Nanami - Pulse (Tank Type), Lee - Entropy (Attacker Type), or Kamui - Tenebrion (Tank Type). This is regardless of how many people sign-up for the pre-registration.

Of course, reclaiming the earth in this hack-and-slash action-RPG is more than just picking cyborgs to add to your squad. As the sign-ups increase, players can get their hands on up to Black Card x 200, Cog x 20,000, C.E.M. IV x 2, Construct EXP Pod (Medium) x 2, Overclock Alloy x 2, and an exclusive Lucia Lotus: Daybreak character skin when sign-ups reach 500,000 registrations.

We did get a chance to have a go at the early version of Punishing: Gray Raven, and suffice it to say that the hype is very much real! You can pre-register now on Google Play and on the App Store - make sure to follow the game’s official Facebook page too to stay updated on the latest developments.

