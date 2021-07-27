Updated: July 27, 2021

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Wukong guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Wukong guide below:

The Monkey King, Wukong, is our next Wild Rift champion taking the spotlight. This Fighter monkey is a fun character that is specifically meant to disorient enemies and confuse both their team and the opposing one. With a kit that packs a punch and an ultimate skill that can turn the tide of any battle in his favour, Wukong is a favourite all across the Rift, even in LoL pro play.

This champion might not be a dedicated tank, but he can take a few hits without flinching. However, when it comes to the damage output, he is up there with champions like Darius and Renekton. In other words, he can deal enough damage to kill squishy enemies, while also surviving quite well.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Wukong skills

Crushing Blows (Passive)

Wukong and his clones' attacks and abilities apply stacks of Crushing Blows. For each stack, Wukong and his clones deal increased damage to the target.

Golden Staff (Skill 1)

Passively gives Wukong's next attack bonus range after casting an ability. Wukong's next attack deals additional damage and heals him.

Warrior Trickster (Skill 2)

Wukong becomes Invisible and dashes in a direction, leaving behind a clone that will attack enemies for reduced damage, mimicking Golden Staff and Cyclone.

Nimbus Strike (Skill 3)

Wukong dashes to a targeted enemy and sends out images to attack enemies near his target, dealing damage to each enemy struck, and grants Wukong a temporary Attack Speed increase.

Cyclone (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Wukong extends his staff and spins it around repeatedly, gaining Movement Speed. Enemies struck take damage and are knocked up. Cyclone can be recast within a short time window.

How to combo as Wukong

- Use Skill 2 to make a run for it (or to engage)

The Monkey King can have quite a few handy combos. They are all situational though, so try to adapt them accordingly. You also need to keep in mind that Wukong is not a tank, but a fighter, so you can't exactly tank on tower shots forever.

Your Skill 2 will be a fun little way to trick enemies into wasting their skills on your clone. You can also use it to escape over small walls and leave your enemies bamboozled. Really though, once you learn how to trick the opponents into not recognizing which one is the real Wu, this will be the best decoy ever.

- Use Skill 1 to reset auto-attacks and for trading in lane

Activating Skill 1 after an auto-attack will automatically reset the auto-attack cooldown. Furthermore, it will also make that attack empowered, so make sure to use it at the right time when stacking Conqueror. Oh, and 1 more thing - the clone's Skill 1 armour reduction will not stack with the normal Skill 1.

- Re-activate your Skill 4 (ultimate) when necessary

Keep in mind that the ultimate button can be cast twice. Make the most out of this in team fights and whenever your team needs a good engage. In narrow places (like Baron pit or Dragon pit) Wukong's ultimate will be massive.

Other tips for playing Wukong:

Use Flash to engage in a team fight over the wall, and catch enemies by surprise.

Trade in lane by using Skill 3 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 1 -> Skill 2 (away from the enemy).

You can also use your Clone for damage, not just escapes.

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

For Wukong, you want to max your Skill 1 first, then continue by levelling Skill 3, and finally Skill 2.

Keep levelling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 2. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Wild RIft Wukong - The best runes

: Ignites target enemy champion, dealing 60-410 true damage (based on level) over 5 seconds and inflicting them with Grievous Wounds. (Grievous Wounds reduces healing effects by 50%).

Wild Rift Wukong - The best items

Boots

Teleport could also work, but it's an enchant that not many people go for.

Locket is great for providing more shielding to Wukong and the entire team.

Quicksilver is the an alternative choice since it helps you dispel any kind of crowd-control.

is a great choice if you want to chase down opponents because it gives you a boost of movement speed.

If you would like to examine if Wukong is currently in meta, check out our Wild Rift Tier List!

