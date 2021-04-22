Square Enix has launched a closed beta for Hitman Sniper Assassins on iOS and Android, and now we can get a closer look at the user interface and some snippets of gameplay to see how it stacks up against its predecessor Hitman Sniper.

These images come from Reddit user qctireuralex who has access to the game on Android. They depict the game’s loading screen, main menu, and a quick shot of gameplay.

The loading screen shows what seems to be a rich bloke wearing a suit and glasses, presumably either the game’s villain or a target of the mission you’re currently playing.

The second image shows the menu screen, which details what contract you’ve selected including all objectives and targets in the mission. There also appears to be a progress tracker in the top left of the screen as well as what could be premium currency in the top right. The menu also seems to include an in-game store and a character customisation tab.

The final image showcases some gameplay, depicting a large house in the snowy wilderness at night. The player is perched on the edge of the forest with their rifle at the ready, and Diana the handler is instructing them to kill two guards by luring them close to a fire pit.

It’s worth noting that unlike its predecessor, Hitman Sniper Assassins does not have you playing as the iconic Agent 47 but instead as Knight and Stone, two snipers who appeared in Hitman 2’s co-op mode which was also called Sniper Assassin. It was discontinued when Hitman 3 released earlier this year, so it’s nice to see the characters make a return in a new game.

You’ll be able to download Hitman Sniper Assassins on the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store when it releases later this year.