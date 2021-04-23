Racing Master still doesn't have an official release date, but our recent hands-on preview showed off a game nearly ready for launch. And – despite being an early access build – dozens of officially licensed vehicles were available for a test drive.

Vehicles in Racing Master are grouped into three categories: Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C. Grade C is composed of entry-level racers such as the Ford Focus RS and Subaru STI. Grade B is a massive leap forward, with cars such as the Corvette C8 and Aston Martin DB11 V12 gracing its ranks. Step up to Grade A and you'll be racing supercars around the track – including the Porsche 918 Spyder and Lamborghini Veneno.

More vehicles will likely be added before Racing Master hits the market, but here's a quick look at every car available during our Racing Master preview.