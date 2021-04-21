Indie games developer Mario "ehmprah" Kaiser has released their roguelike tower defense game Core Defense on iOS and Android platforms.

Originally released on PC, Core Defense reinvents the tower defense genre by adding roguelike and deckbuilding mechanics. The whole thing is quite easy to learn, with no tutorial or complicated elements to the gameplay, but it’s also hard to master thanks in part to the high difficulty that can occur.

For this reason it’s best suited for short play sessions where you can pause and quit at any time to pick up later. Check out the trailer we've linked below to see more of the game in motion.

As you play you explore many different playstyles, having to adapt new strategies in order to defeat whatever combination of enemies sent your way. With each new run, you unlock and discover different rewards which can result in unlocking achievements.

“Core Defense was always planned and designed as a mobile game as well, so this is a big milestone both for the game and for me as a solo indie developer, too,” said Kaiser on the release of the mobile version.

The game is available as a free to play game but there’s a premium version that includes more difficulty levels and an endless mode to see how far you can make it. There’s also the Mastery expansion which brings in even more difficulty levels as well as a mastery points system which you can use to spend on various bonuses.

Core Defense is available to download now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store. It is a free to play game with in-app purchases for the extra content, which costs $4.99, and expansion, which is available for $2.99.