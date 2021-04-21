Klab Inc.’s recognized rhythm game, Utano-Princesama Shining Live has started its Spring Campaign for 2021 along with a website dedicated to it. The campaign is set to begin on the 27th of April and interested players can head to the website for more detailed information.

Along with the upcoming campaign, Klab has decided to hold multiple events. One of which is a special collab with the Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart. Also, the devs have pre-declared the date of their second campaign, which will take place in mid-May.

Talking about the various campaigns that the game is going to conduct in the upcoming days, let us take a detailed look at them:

The Spring 2021 Campaign Photo Shoot

The photo clicking event will start from April 27th and run until May 31st (UTC+9). During this event, players will have to collect Campaign Points by taking part in special missions and Jobs.

Spring 2021 Campaign Daily Free 11-Shot Photo Shoot

The Daily Free 11-Shot Photo Shoot will be running from April 27th to May 10th (UTC+9). Players need to keep in mind that they can participate once a day for a maximum of three days.

FamilyMart & Utano-Princesama Shining Live Collaboration

One of the most awaited events will be starting on April 20th. Players taking part in it can surely get a chance to grab the exclusive "Look" Chocolate Utano-Princesama collaboration box, B5 size clear poster present, original merch present, original pin badge present.

Special Login Bonus

If you are looking out for more free rewards, then make sure Log in for eight days during the campaign period. Successfully doing it, players get to grab 5 Prisms each day.

Utano Princesama: Shining Live is now available on Google Play and App Store. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.